UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

14 Bodies Found By Side Of Road In Mexico

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 27th June 2020 | 09:30 AM

14 bodies found by side of road in Mexico

Mexico City, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2020 ) :Authorities in Mexico found 14 bodies dumped on the side of a road in northern Zacatecas state, where notorious criminal gangs operate, the regional government said on Friday.

Images on local media showed the bodies by the side of a road, wrapped in blankets and tied with adhesive tape.

Zacatecas public prosecutor, Francisco Murillo told the press that four of the bodies had been identified and were from Juan Aldama, a town 150 kilometers (90 miles) to the north of Fresnillo, where they were found.

"They are people who disappeared from that region a few days ago," said Murillo.

Related Topics

Road Zacatecas Juan Aldama Fresnillo Mexico Criminals Media From Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

7 minutes ago

UAE and Vatican send humanitarian aid to Peruvian ..

10 hours ago

Customs Collectorates to Remain open for Extended ..

7 hours ago

Mortar fire kills five Afghan children

7 hours ago

NAB vehemently believes in zero corruption, 100 pe ..

7 hours ago

MCF, Saylani sign MoU for rehabilitation of 42 wat ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.