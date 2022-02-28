UrduPoint.com

1st Phase Of Local Elections Underway In India's Manipur State

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 28, 2022 | 01:40 PM

1st phase of local elections underway in India's Manipur state

NEW DELHI, Feb. 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :Voting for the first phase of local elections is underway in India's northeastern state of Manipur, officials said on Monday.

The voting which began in the morning in all poll-bound districts will continue until 4:00 p.m. (local time).

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), an average voter turnout of 27.34 percent has been registered until 11:00 a.m. (local time).

"The polling is progressing smoothly," an ECI official said. "In today's phase, 38 Assembly Constituencies spread over six districts are voting." The state is witnessing two-phase elections and the second phase is scheduled to be held on March 5.

Authorities have made adequate security and proper arrangements for voting in poll-bound areas.

"The voting is taking place amid tight security and government forces personnel are present in large numbers to ensure smooth elections," a local government official said.

In the ongoing election, there is tough competition between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the opposition parties led by the Congress Party. While the opposition strives hard to unseat BJP, the ruling party is fighting back to retain the state.

In the 2017 Manipur elections, the Congress had emerged as the single-largest party after winning 28 of 60 seats. But the BJP was able to form a government with the National People's Party (NPP), the Naga People's Front (NPF) and the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP).

Officials said in view of the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic, all required norms were being followed at polling booths to ensure safe elections. Those who are infected with COVID-19 or are under quarantine can cast vote during the last hour of polling.

The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

Related Topics

Election Assembly India Election Commission Of Pakistan Vote Naga March Congress 2017 All Government Opposition P

Recent Stories

Ukraine-Russia conflict: Rouble plunges to nearly ..

Ukraine-Russia conflict: Rouble plunges to nearly 30% to a fresh record low

1 hour ago
 Lahore Qalandars clinches PSL title by defeating c ..

Lahore Qalandars clinches PSL title by defeating champions Multan Sultans

2 hours ago
 PM to address nation today

PM to address nation today

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 February 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 28th February 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 28th February 2022

4 hours ago
 PSL final: Lahore Qalandars set the target of 181 ..

PSL final: Lahore Qalandars set the target of 181 for Multan Sultans

16 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>