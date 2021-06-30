UrduPoint.com
2 More Egyptian Airports Receive Health Accreditation From Int'l Body

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 30th June 2021 | 01:40 PM

2 more Egyptian airports receive health accreditation from int'l body

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :-- Egypt's Taba and Marsa Matrouh international airports received certificates of health accreditation by the Airports Council International (ACI), raising the number of Egyptian airports recognized as safe to 11, said the Egyptian Ministry of Civil Aviation on Tuesday.

The certificate recognizes each airport's "commitment to prioritizing health and safety measures" in accordance with the recommendations and guidelines of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and the ACI, the ministry said in a statement.

The two certificates, issued on June 28, will expire a year later.

The other nine Egyptian international airports that have received the same ACI certificate include Cairo, Hurghada, Sharm el-Sheikh, Marsa Alam, Borg el-Arab, Luxor, Aswan, Sohag and Assiut.

"Thus, Egypt becomes one of the first countries in Africa and the middle East in terms of the number of airports obtaining this certificate," said the statement.

