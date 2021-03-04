UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

20 Migrants Dead After Thrown Into Sea Off Djibouti:IOM

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 07:10 PM

20 migrants dead after thrown into sea off Djibouti:IOM

Nairobi, March 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :At least 20 people drowned after smugglers threw dozens of migrants overboard during a crossing between Djibouti and Yemen, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said Thursday.

"Survivors believe at least 20 people have been killed. There are still some unaccounted for. Five bodies washed up onshore," said Yvonne Ndege, IOM regional spokesperson for the East and Horn of Africa, told AFP.

At least 200 migrants, including children, were aboard the vessel when it left Oulebi in Djibouti in the early hours of Wednesday for Yemen, survivors told the IOM.

About thirty minutes into the voyage across the Gulf of Aden the smugglers panicked, survivors said, throwing around 80 people overboard before turning the vessel back toward Djibouti.

"Of the 80 people who were forced off, only 60 made it back to shore," Ndege said.

Five bodies were recovered Wednesday and there are fears the death toll could still rise.

The survivors are receiving medical treatment in the Djibouti port town of Obock and testimonies are still being collected.

Two similar incidents in the Gulf of Aden in October claimed the lives of at least 50 migrants, the IOM said.

Related Topics

Africa Yemen Obock Djibouti Aden October

Recent Stories

Dubai Tourism launches vaccination campaign for em ..

13 minutes ago

UAE, Republic of Korea enhance strategic cooperati ..

28 minutes ago

UAE, France discuss ways to promote strategic ties

28 minutes ago

Karachi Arts Council is all set to host the 2nd Wo ..

2 hours ago

EU, UAE hold 2nd Senior Officials Meeting to launc ..

2 hours ago

Farm Advisory Training Workshop on “Milk Marketi ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.