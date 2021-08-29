UrduPoint.com

30 Killed In Strikes On Yemen's Biggest Airbase

Sumaira FH 22 minutes ago Sun 29th August 2021 | 05:20 PM

30 killed in strikes on Yemen's biggest airbase

Dubai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2021 ) :Strikes on Yemen's largest airbase Sunday killed at least 30 pro-government troops and wounded scores more, said medical and loyalist sources.

The strikes were carried out on Al-Anad airbase, some 60 kilometres (40 miles) north of Yemen's second city Aden in the south of the conflict-riven country.

The airbase served as the headquarters for US troops overseeing a long-running drone war against Al-Qaeda until they pulled out in March 2015, shortly before the Huthis overran the area.

"More than 30 have been killed and at least 56 were injured" in the strikes on the airbase in the government-held southern province of Lahij, armed forces spokesman Mohammed al-Naqib told AFP.

Video footage from the scene showed dozens of people gathered in front of Lahij hospital, where one ambulance after another was pulling up to drop off casualties.

