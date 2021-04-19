UrduPoint.com
3.7-magnitutde Quake Hits Southwest Waters Of S.Korea

Mon 19th April 2021 | 11:10 AM

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :A 3.7-magnitude earthquake hit the southeastern waters of South Korea, Yonhap news agency said Monday citing the country's weather services.

The quake jolted 54 km northwest of Heuksando Island in Sinan county, South Jeolla province at about 2:20 p.

m. local time, the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) was quoted as saying.

The epicenter, with a depth of 15 km, was initially determined at 35.07 degrees north latitude and 125.08 degrees east longitude.

The KMA forecast that no damage would occur as the tremor struck the waters.

