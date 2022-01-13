UrduPoint.com

6 Dead As Scaffolding Collapses At Iraq Shiite Pilgrimage Site

Faizan Hashmi Published January 13, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Hilla, Iraq, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2022 ) :Six people were killed as scaffolding collapsed at a Shiite Muslim mausoleum near the central Iraqi town of Hilla on Thursday, officials said.

The accident struck at the shrine of Imam Hamza, connected to the family of the Prophet Mohammed.

"Scaffolding being used for renovation work collapsed inside the mausoleum, killing six men aged between 20 and 35," an official of the pilgrimage site said, asking not to be named.

