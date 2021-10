Taipei, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2021 ) :A 6.5-magnitude earthquake struck northeastern Taiwan on Sunday, with residents reporting strong shaking in the capital Taipei.

The central weather bureau traced the epicentre of the quake to northeastern Yilan county, and said it hit at a depth of 67 kilometres (42 miles) at 1.11pm (0511 GMT).