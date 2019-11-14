UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

7 Firms To Recall Over 24,000 Vehicles

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 14th November 2019 | 11:20 AM

7 firms to recall over 24,000 vehicles

SEOUL, Nov. 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :Hyundai Motor Co., Toyota Motor Corp. and five other companies will recall more than 24,000 vehicles due to faulty components, the transport ministry said Thursday.

This is the latest in a series of recall plans for local and overseas carmakers and importers of foreign vehicles.

Hyundai Motor, Toyota Motor, Volvo, Audi, Mercedes-Benz, Ford Motor Co. and Hanbul Motors, which imports Peugeot and Citroen vehicles, are recalling 29 models amounting to 24,287 units, according to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport.

The problems include a flammable interior material in Hyundai Motor's Grandeur sedan, a faulty exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) component in Volvo's XC90 sport utility vehicle, a faulty trunk door in Toyota's luxury brand Lexus' CT200h sedan and faulty engine-related software in the Lamborghini Aventador S coupe imported by Audi-Volkswagen Group Korea, it said.

Starting Friday, vehicle owners can visit designated repair and service centers to replace the parts free of charge, the ministry said.

Related Topics

Visit Vehicles Vehicle Gas Volvo Audi Toyota Ford Hyundai Lamborghini Lexus Peugeot

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 14 November 2019

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed to present UAE fraternity model to ..

10 hours ago

Beit Al Khair Society spends AED 53 million on ‘ ..

11 hours ago

Mansour bin Zayed honours winners of Dalma Dhow Sa ..

11 hours ago

UAE Armed Forces General Command announces martyrd ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.