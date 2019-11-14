7 firms to recall over 24,000 vehicles

SEOUL, Nov. 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :Hyundai Motor Co., Toyota Motor Corp. and five other companies will recall more than 24,000 vehicles due to faulty components, the transport ministry said Thursday.

This is the latest in a series of recall plans for local and overseas carmakers and importers of foreign vehicles.

Hyundai Motor, Toyota Motor, Volvo, Audi, Mercedes-Benz, Ford Motor Co. and Hanbul Motors, which imports Peugeot and Citroen vehicles, are recalling 29 models amounting to 24,287 units, according to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport.

The problems include a flammable interior material in Hyundai Motor's Grandeur sedan, a faulty exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) component in Volvo's XC90 sport utility vehicle, a faulty trunk door in Toyota's luxury brand Lexus' CT200h sedan and faulty engine-related software in the Lamborghini Aventador S coupe imported by Audi-Volkswagen Group Korea, it said.

Starting Friday, vehicle owners can visit designated repair and service centers to replace the parts free of charge, the ministry said.