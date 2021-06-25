UrduPoint.com
99 Unaccounted For After Florida Building Collapse: US Media

Faizan Hashmi 51 seconds ago Fri 25th June 2021 | 12:30 AM

99 unaccounted for after Florida building collapse: US media

SURFSIDE, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :Florida authorities are without news of 99 people who may have been inside a beachfront apartment block that collapsed early Thursday, US media reported.

The Miami-Dade Police Department was quoted by several local media as saying 53 residents of Champlain Towers had been accounted for, but that 99 had not, although officials have stressed it is still unclear how many people were in the building at the time.

