UrduPoint.com

Abbas Gives Pakistan Upper Hand In Second West Indies Test

Muhammad Irfan 29 minutes ago Tue 24th August 2021 | 12:00 AM

Abbas gives Pakistan upper hand in second West Indies Test

Kingston, Jamaica, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :Mohammad Abbas triggered a collapse with a three-wicket burst in the last half-hour of the morning session as the West Indies slipped to 123 for eight at lunch in reply to Pakistan's first innings total of 302 for nine declared on the fourth day of the second Test of the two-match series on Monday.

Abbas, who had gone wicketless before his latest spell, dismissed Nkrumah Bonner and Kyle Mayers off successive balls before adding Joshua da Silva to his haul in the penultimate over before lunch.

That break arrived as welcome respite for a home side who now rely almost entirely on Jason Holder to chip away at the 179-run deficit heading into the afternoon session.

Holder will have Kemar Roach as his batting partner with only Jayden Seales, man of the match in the West Indies' pulsating one-wicket win in the first Test, also at Sabina Park, a week earlier, to follow.

Resuming from the overnight position of 39 for three, the hosts suffered an early setback when nightwatchman Alzarri Joseph became the third victim of Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Consistently the most effective of the tourists' bowlers in this brief series, the left-armer induced an edge from the tall right-hander for Pakistan captain Babar Azam to take a good catch at third slip.

West Indies then enjoyed their best period of batting with Bonner, the other overnight batsman, and Jermaine Blackwood putting on 60 for the fifth wicket although it was not without its moments of indecision and anxiety against a persevering Pakistan attack.

That persistence paid off when Bonner was drawn forward by Abbas and wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan took the low catch to dismiss him for 37. Mayers lasted just one ball for the second time in three innings as he fell for his third consecutive "duck" courtesy of the Abbas-Rizwan double-act.

Shaheen then produced a sharp lifter which Blackwood (33) could only fend to gully where Fawad Alam held the diving catch before Abbas and Rizwan combined for the third time in a few minutes to end da Silva's brief tenure in the middle.

Shaheen's figures at the interval were four for 40 with Abbas having taken three for 26.

With more than four sessions of play already lost to rain and a sodden outfield over the weekend, the onus remains on Pakistan to ensure they claim a significant first innings lead in the early afternoon and then seek to build a sizeable overall advantage before pushing for a series-levelling victory on the final day on Tuesday.

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack Man Lead Fawad Alam Babar Azam Mohammad Rizwan Mohammad Abbas Sabina Park Afridi From Best

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler offers condolences to Kuwaiti Emir on ..

Ajman Ruler offers condolences to Kuwaiti Emir on death of Sheikha Badriah

29 minutes ago
 Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler offers condolences to Kuwaiti ..

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler offers condolences to Kuwaiti Emir on death of Sheikha Badr ..

29 minutes ago
 Fujairah Ruler offers condolences to Kuwaiti Emir ..

Fujairah Ruler offers condolences to Kuwaiti Emir on death of Sheikha Badriah

29 minutes ago
 Shakhbout bin Nahyan receives Minister of Foreign ..

Shakhbout bin Nahyan receives Minister of Foreign Affairs of DRC

59 minutes ago
 DG CAA called on Governor GB

DG CAA called on Governor GB

8 minutes ago
 Seven People Killed on Monday in Clashes Near Kabu ..

Seven People Killed on Monday in Clashes Near Kabul Airport - Source

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.