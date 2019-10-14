UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Academic Wins Tunisia Presidential Poll By A Landslide: State TV

Umer Jamshaid 20 seconds ago Mon 14th October 2019 | 01:11 AM

Academic wins Tunisia presidential poll by a landslide: state TV

Tunis, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) :Conservative academic Kais Saied Sunday won a landslide victory in Tunisia's presidential runoff, sweeping aside his rival, media magnate Nabil Karoui, state television Wataniya said.

It said he scooped almost 77 percent of the vote, compared to 23 percent for Karoui.

News of the victory triggered celebrations at the retired law professor's election campaign offices in central Tunis, as fireworks were set off outside and supporters honked car horns.

Related Topics

Election Vote Car Tunis Tunisia Sunday Media TV

Recent Stories

Ministry of Economy, US delegation discuss ways of ..

2 hours ago

UAE is one of Russia&#039;s very close and promisi ..

3 hours ago

DAFZA contributes 12% to Dubai’s foreign trade i ..

4 hours ago

Amal Al Qubaisi meets with Speaker of Montenegro P ..

4 hours ago

Dubai Judicial Institute signs MoU with UN Crime I ..

4 hours ago

UAE’s experience in creating smart, sustainable ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.