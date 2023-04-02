UrduPoint.com

Afghan Police Rescue Businessman From Kidnappers' Clutch In N. Afghanistan

Umer Jamshaid Published April 02, 2023 | 01:20 PM

Afghan police rescue businessman from kidnappers' clutch in N. Afghanistan

Afghanistan, Apr 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2023 ) :Afghan national police have rescued a businessman from kidnappers' clutch in Mazar-i-Sharif city, the capital of Afghanistan's northern Balkh province, said a statement of the country's Ministry of Interior on Sunday.

The businessman was kidnapped one month ago in Police District 1 of Mazar-i-Sharif and the kidnappers demanded 300,000 U.S. Dollars in ransom from the victim's family for his release, the statement said.

The police, after identifying the location of the kidnappers, launched special operations several days ago and rescued the businessman, the statement said, adding the police have also arrested two kidnappers.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Police Balkh Sunday Family From

Recent Stories

Khorfakkan Run Festival attracts 800 runners

Khorfakkan Run Festival attracts 800 runners

28 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 April 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 2nd April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 2nd April 2023

4 hours ago
 Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wish ..

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wishers

11 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Ajman Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

11 hours ago
 Ahmed Omar Hashem named &#039;Islamic Personality ..

Ahmed Omar Hashem named &#039;Islamic Personality of Dubai International Quran A ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.