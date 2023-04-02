Afghan police rescue businessman from kidnappers' clutch in N. Afghanistan

Afghanistan, Apr 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2023 ) :Afghan national police have rescued a businessman from kidnappers' clutch in Mazar-i-Sharif city, the capital of Afghanistan's northern Balkh province, said a statement of the country's Ministry of Interior on Sunday.

The businessman was kidnapped one month ago in Police District 1 of Mazar-i-Sharif and the kidnappers demanded 300,000 U.S. Dollars in ransom from the victim's family for his release, the statement said.

The police, after identifying the location of the kidnappers, launched special operations several days ago and rescued the businessman, the statement said, adding the police have also arrested two kidnappers.