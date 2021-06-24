UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Afghanistan Extends COVID Restrictions For 2 Weeks Amid Spiraling Cases

Muhammad Irfan 23 seconds ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 05:20 PM

Afghanistan extends COVID restrictions for 2 weeks amid spiraling cases

KABUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :Nationwide restrictions on social gatherings as well as public and private education centers was extended for two weeks in Afghanistan as spiraling cases of COVID-19 continue to test the fragile health system of the war-ravaged country.

According to the Health Ministry's directives, schools, universities and other academic institutions throughout the country shall remain closed for two more weeks.

It has also suggested closures of all social gathering spots such as wedding halls, swimming pools and other recreational spots amid a spike in new corona-virus infections and related deaths.

As many as 1,967 new infections, 63 deaths, and 697 recoveries were confirmed in the past 24 hours, pushing the total to 111,592 cases, 4,519 deaths, and 66,799 recoveries.

Afghanistan resumed the vaccination campaign following a gap of nearly a month after receiving the much-needed consignment of 700,000 doses of corona-virus vaccines donated by China.

According to Our World in Data, a tracking website, at least 766,000 doses have been administered to date. Doses were also gifted by India, as well as came through COVAX, a global vaccine-sharing facility.

It began the inoculation campaign in February, and has called for more international support to vaccinate at least 20% of its 38 million population this year, and 60% by the end of 2022.

Related Topics

India Afghanistan World Education China Marriage February All Million

Recent Stories

SRC calls for government and private sectors’ co ..

6 minutes ago

Al Bowardi chairs first meeting of Supreme Council ..

21 minutes ago

ERC launches phase two of refugee vaccination prog ..

36 minutes ago

PHC seeks report on implementation of Juvenile Jus ..

3 minutes ago

IHC declares Khursheed Shah's petition non maintai ..

4 minutes ago

Paris' Appeals Court Upholds 5-Year Sentence for A ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.