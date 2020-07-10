Ahmad Naeem Qasmi death anniversary observed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :The 14th death anniversary of veteran literary figure, poet and journalist, Ahmad Shah Awan, commonly known as Ahmad Nadeem Qasmi, was observed on Friday.

He was born on November 20, 1916 in village Anga of District Khushab.

He wrote about 50 books on poetry, journalism, fiction and art.

Hr was editor and publisher of a literary magazine, Funoon. He also remained the editor of a newspaper, Imroze. He wrote ghazals and nazms both.

He was awarded Pride of Performance Award in 1968, Pakistan academy of Letters' Lifetime Achievement Award and Sitara-e-Imtiaz in 1980 over his contribution to the literary works.

He passed away on July 10, 2006 in Lahore due to asthma complications at the Punjab Institute of Cardiology.