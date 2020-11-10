UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Airlines Take Off But Glovemakers Blow Out On Vaccine News

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 11:50 AM

Airlines take off but glovemakers blow out on vaccine news

Singapore, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :Airlines have taken off in Asia and casino operators are enjoying a massive winning streak as news of a vaccine breakthrough fuelled hopes Tuesday that the world can finally begin returning to normal.

Japan Airlines soared by a fifth, gaming giant Wynn Macau rallied 10 percent and the owner of Singapore's Universal Studios piled on seven percent with traders betting on a recovery in the shattered tourism sector.

But it wasn't all sunshine and light on trading floors as surgical glovemakers, tech giants and others that have benefited from the Covid-19 impact this year were tossed away.

Global markets have soared after US giant Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech announced Monday that a Phase 3 trial showed their vaccine candidate was 90 percent effective in preventing coronavirus infections.

Investors have been rushing back into embattled companies that have been ravaged by lockdowns imposed around the world to contain the disease, which has killed more than 1.2 million people.

"Bombed-out sectors such as aviation, travel, leisure, big oil and yes, our beloved banks, time-warped back to 2019 with giant rallies," said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst from OANDA.

Airlines, suffering their worst-ever crisis, led the way, with Japan Airlines cruising up 20 percent, Singapore Airlines flying 14 percent and Cathay Pacific rocketing more than 11 percent on hopes people will be able to get back in the air.

Bets on a rebound in the gambling sector ramped up as Hong Kong-listed Macau casino operators piled on the cash -- as well as Wynn's rally, Sands China put on nearly seven percent and Galaxy Entertainment surged five percent.

Genting Singapore, which operates a casino and a Universal Studios theme park in the city-state, chalked up more than seven percent.

Expectations that demand will pick up as people travel more pushed energy firms higher, with Hong Kong-listed CNOOC up more than 12 percent and Papua New Guinea-focused Oil Search putting on 16 percent in Sydney.

Property developers were also winners with Singapore-traded CapitaLand putting on about four percent while Hong Kong's New World Development moved up more than five percent.

However, there were also big losers -- firms that have enjoyed large gains for most of the year thanks to the surge in demand for medical equipment to treat the virus and technology from people stuck at home in lockdowns.

Malaysia's Top Glove, the world's biggest maker of surgical gloves, fell more than eight percent in Kuala Lumpur -- though that was a small bite out of the more than 400 percent rise it has enjoyed since the start of the year.

Another glove manufacturer, Supermax, cratered more than eight percent in Malaysia, having racked up gains of more than 1,100 percent in the past 10 months.

Meanwhile, gaming giants were deep in the red, just as the sector prepares for the holiday season and the next era of computer consoles with microsoft putting its new Xbox on sale.

Sony, which puts its PlayStation 5 on shelves Thursday, shed three percent in Tokyo while rival Nintendo dropped more than two percent.

Nintendo has climbed around 25 percent this year while Sony was up about 20 percent.

And China's Tencent, one of the world's largest computer game makers, slipped more than three percent in Hong Kong -- a fraction of the 60 percent gain it has enjoyed in 2020.

OANDA's Halley said more positive news on vaccines may come in the following weeks, but also sounded a note of caution.

"Of course, this won't magically reset the clock to November 2019," he said. "The logistical challenges in production and distribution are immense."

Related Topics

World Technology China German Oil Sale Sydney Hong Kong Tokyo Macau Kuala Lumpur Singapore Japan Malaysia May November 2019 2020 Market All From Top Asia Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan records 23 more deaths due to Covid-19

6 minutes ago

UAE has taken effective steps to deal with Coronav ..

11 minutes ago

PM to attend 20th SCO Council of Heads of State vi ..

19 minutes ago

Balochistan and Central Punjab fined for slow over ..

29 minutes ago

PCB and Pakistan Polio Programme team up to fight ..

33 minutes ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 50.7 million, de ..

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.