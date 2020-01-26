AJK PM urges world powers to pressurize India to resolve Kashmir issue

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2020 ) : Jan 26 (APP):Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan Sunday called upon the world powers to exert pressure on India to move to the tripartite dialogue to ensure peaceful settlement of Kashmir issue without further delay.

"Bilateral dialogue couldn't solve the issue. Kashmiris must be included and there should be trilateral dialogue for peaceful settlement of the longstanding dispute", the AJK PM maintained.

Talking to media in the state's metropolis on Sunday on the eve of marking of Indian republic day as black day at both sides of the LoC in Jammu Kashmir State, he said on Sunday that India's republic day was black day for Kashmiris as the so called democratic country had forcibly maintained her illegal occupation over the internationally-acknowledged disputed Jammu Kashmir state besides consistently denying the UN-recognized birth right to self determination of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

The AJK prime minister said India was behaving in an undemocratic and extremely immoral way in occupied Jammu Kashmir for over last seven decades.

He further said the true ugly face of the so called Indian democracy could be seen in the Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

"Imposition of black-laws were totally against the democratic norms and culture. India must tell the world what she was doing in occupied Jammu Kashmir since August 5, 2019. Is there any precedent of such a shameful act ever done in any democracy and democratic country? " Haider questioned.

Replying a question, the AJK prime minister said India had violated the UNSC resolutions on Kashmir and added that Kashmiris were the basic party of the issue.

He also urged the international community and global bodies to play their role and stop massive human rights violations by the Indian military and paramilitary forces. "International observers should themselves visit the occupied territory to assess the ground realities", the premier added.