AJK President Condemns Unprovoked India Shelling On Civilian Population At LoC

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 23rd February 2020 | 10:40 PM

AJK president condemns unprovoked India shelling on civilian population at LoC

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2020 ) : Feb 23 (APP):Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan Sunday strongly condemned the unprovoked shelling by the Indian occupation forces targeting the civilian population along the Line of Control in Neelum Valley and other sectors of Azad Jammu Kashmir.

Reacting over heavy losses of property including destruction of eight residential houses that have burnt to ashes in Changun, Lala, Shahkot and Jora villages of Neelum Valley, he said the Indian occupation forces from across the Line of Control was carrying out artillery and mortar shelling on the civilians in Azad Jammu Kashmir.

Terming unprovoked shelling as a cowardly act, he said this action was an abortive attempt on the part of India to divert attention of the international community from the grave situation prevailing in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He maintained that the Indian forces were using cluster ammunition to target people living in Pakistani side of Kashmir and destroying destroying their residential houses, business establishments and vehicles.

He called upon the United Nations and the international community to take notice of the Indian provocative actions and the violation of ceasefire line agreement of 2003, and prevent the India firing.

The AJK president prayed for early recovery of the injured consequent to the Indian firing and saluted the valor of the Pakistan Army for giving a befitting response to the Indian occupation forces.

