Azad Jammu Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan Sunday said that media and the youth have a great role to project Kashmir cause across the world besides promoting religious values as well as constitutional democratic values.

He expressed these views in a message of greeting to Dr. Lubna Zaheer on assuming the office of Chairperson, Film & Broadcasting Department of the University of Punjab. The AJK president expressed the hope that under the chairpersonship of Dr. Lubna Zaheer, the film and broadcasting department would steadfastly grow and would play an effective role in providing the best manpower to journalism, drama, and the film industry of the country, AJK President office said on Sunday.

He said that the significance of media cannot be refuted in the present era. Not only news media but entertainment media have a specific role in motivating the mind and the opinion building, he added.

The state president expressed the hope that the film and broadcasting department of the University of Punjab will impart education and training to its youth on the lines that these youth besides promoting religious values as well as constitutional and democratic values will play an active role in projecting Kashmir cause across the world, and through radio, television, film and digital media, they will place the Kashmir case before the world.

He went on to say that the people of Indian occupied Kashmir are striving for freedom and justice. They are being crippled by the Indian forces and have become victims of Indian state violence. It is need of the hour to highlight their plights by using both traditional and new media Meanwhile, the AJK President Sardar Masood Khan has expressed a deep sense of grief and sorrow over the untimely death of the wife of state Law Minister Sardar Farooq Ahmed Tahir and former Superintendent of Police Aftab Abbasi's young son, Civil Judge Jawwad Abbasi, and expressed sympathy with the bereaved families.

In his respective messages of condolence, the state president prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant courage to the aggrieved families to bear the great loss.