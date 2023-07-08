Alcaraz shines as Murray suffers Wimbledon heartbreak

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

London, July 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2023 ) :Carlos Alcaraz moved a step closer to a potential Wimbledon title showdown with Novak Djokovic on Friday as two-time champion Andy Murray admitted his All England Club days may be numbered after suffering a heart-breaking defeat to Stefanos Tsitsipas.

World number one Alcaraz defeated 84th-ranked Alexandre Muller of France 6-4, 7-6 (7/2), 6-3.

"This was my second match on Centre Court. I lost here last year, so I'm happy to win on this beautiful court," said 20-year-old US Open champion Alcaraz.

Despite victory, 41 unforced errors will be of concern to the Spaniard, who was playing his second-round match a day later than scheduled due to the heavy rain earlier in the week.

Alcaraz will face Chile's Nicolas Jarry for a spot in the last 16.

Murray said he doesn't know if he will be back at Wimbledon next year after going down 7-6 (7/3), 6-7 (2/7), 4-6, 7-6 (7/3), 6-4 to fifth-ranked Tsitsipas in a four-hour 40-minute epic.

The 36-year-old has not made the second week of a Grand Slam since reaching the quarter-finals at Wimbledon in 2017.

It will also raise questions over his long-term future despite valiant attempts to rebuild his career following two hip surgeries.

"I don't know," said Murray when asked if he would be back in 2024.

"Motivation is obviously a big thing. Continuing having early losses in tournaments like this don't necessarily help with that." Tsitispas fired 90 winners past Murray as he goes on to face Laslo Djere of Serbia for a place in the last 16.

"It's never easy against Andy. Everyone loves him here," said the 24-year-old Greek.

- 'Never easy' - "I'm impressed how well he holds up after his hip surgeries. I wish him the best in the future." Murray had been ahead when the match was halted on Thursday due to a local 11:00 pm tournament curfew.

However, he was unable to maintain the momentum on Friday despite not dropping serve in the match until the third game of the decider.

World number two Djokovic, who is bidding for a record-equalling eighth Wimbledon and 24th Grand Slam title, faces three-time major winner Stan Wawrinka, two years older than the Serb at 38, for a place in the last 16.

"It's the duel of the veterans," said Djokovic.

The two have met 26 times over their 17-year rivalry.

Wawrinka has won just six of those matches but crucially two were in Grand Slam finals, at the 2015 French Open and the US Open, 12 months later.

Friday's match will be the first time they have played on grass.

- 38-point tie-break - Men's third seed Daniil Medvedev returned to complete his second-round clash against Adrian Mannarino, the Frenchman who defeated him at Wimbledon five years ago.

The mercurial Russian was two sets and 4-4 ahead when play was halted on day four but quickly wrapped up victory in a third set tie-break.

Unseeded dangerman Matteo Berrettini, the 2021 runner-up to Djokovic, made the last 32 with a straight-sets defeat of Australian 15th seed Alex de Minaur.

Danish sixth seed Holger Rune reached the third round for the first time, brushing aside Spain's Roberto Carballes Baena 6-3, 7-6 (7/3), 6-4.

Women's second seed Aryna Sabalenka recovered from a set down to beat Varvara Gracheva, who recently switched nationality from Russia to France, 2-6, 7-5, 6-2.

Former US Open champion Bianca Andreescu recovered from 2-5 down in the final set to defeat Ukraine's Anhelina Kalinina 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 (10/7).

The Canadian will face last year's runner-up Ons Jabeur for a last-16 place.

Two-time champion Petra Kvitova eased past Aliaksandra Sasnovich 6-2, 6-2, avenging her defeat to the Belarusian in the first round in 2018.

Victoria Azarenka, twice a semi-finalist, made the last 16 when she brushed aside Russia's Daria Kasatkina.

Ukraine's Lesia Tsurenko also reached the fourth round after triumphing in the longest-ever tiebreak in a Grand Slam women's singles match.

The deciding breaker stretched to a record 38 points as the 34-year-old defeated Ana Bogdan 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (20/18) having saved five match points and converting a seventh match point of her own.

Top seed Iga Swiatek, the reigning US Open and French Open champion, eyes the fourth round when she faces experienced Petra Martic of Croatia.