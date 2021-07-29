UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

American Finke Wins Inaugural Olympic Men's 800m Gold

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Thu 29th July 2021 | 09:50 AM

American Finke wins inaugural Olympic men's 800m gold

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :American Robert Finke earned the honour of becoming the first men's Olympic 800m freestyle champion on Thursday when he touched ahead of Italy's Gregorio Paltrinieri in a nailbiter.

Paltrinieri led virtually from the start before Finke hauled him in over the final 50m to touch in 7min 41.87sec.

The Italian was second in 7:42.11, with Ukrainian Mykhailo Romanchuk third in 7:42.33.

"I just wanted to get my hand on the wall. I'm so happy I could switch into another gear," said Finke.

"It means a lot. Coming into this there was a lot of doubt around American distance so I'm happy to get a medal on board for the team. I'm just really excited." Paltrinieri was the top seed, with the fastest lifetime best of the group. He was also the only swimmer in Tokyo to have broken 7:40 in the event.

He went out fast and had a body-length lead after 100m, stretching his advantage as the race progressed.

But he tired in the final 100m, with Finke finding a late burst of speed to overtake him in the dying stages.

Related Topics

Tokyo Lead Italy Olympics National University Event From Best Top Race

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

33 minutes ago

HBL launches WhatsApp Banking Services, powered by ..

9 hours ago

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Saudi provin ..

9 hours ago

Commander of Joint Operations receives Chief of St ..

11 hours ago

New York City Offers Residents $100 to Get Vaccina ..

9 hours ago

West Indies 85-5 in T20 reduced to a T9

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.