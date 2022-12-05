UrduPoint.com

Amid Global Conflict, UNGA Adopts Resolution Highlighting Power Of Sport To Attain Peace, Development

Umer Jamshaid Published December 05, 2022 | 12:30 AM

Amid global conflict, UNGA adopts resolution highlighting power of sport to attain peace, development

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2022 ) :Against a backdrop of global conflicts, economic uncertainty and climate change, the UN General Assembly has recognized the transformative power of sport to achieve peace and sustainable development with the adoption of a consensus resolution.

Adopting the text, introduced by Monaco, titled "Sport as an enabler for sustainable development", delegates laid out the ways in which sport can be used to help young people improve their lives while generating cooperation among nations.

In his remarks, the President of the 193-member Assembly, Csaba Korosi, said the international community must include sports and athletes in its work to carry out the changes that transform the world, pointing out that sports bring people together in peaceful conditions and can help combat some of the greater dangers facing humankind.

Noting that the World Cup is underway in Qatar, he said both male and female athletes are role models for millions of young people. "It is more promising if nations compete on the fields of sports rather than on battlefields," he said, adding, "The former is more noble and the latter leaves death and devastation behind." The Assembly president urged all member states to preserve the unifying spirit of sports and the Olympic Movement.

Encouraged by the Assembly's unity on the resolution, the Permanent Observer of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), Louis Alberto Moreno, said stronger collaboration between the Olympic community and the United Nations system can advance the global goals by using sport in such areas as peace, health, education, gender equality and climate action.

In a polarized world, there are few occasions when humankind can set aside its differences and come together in peace, he said, adding that the Olympic spirit is the most important symbol of peace in today's world.

The IOC representative welcomed that the resolution specifically highlights that international sporting events should be organized in a spirit of peace and without discrimination of any kind.

Qatar's Ambassador Alya Ahmed Said al-Thani said that the opening speech of Emir of Qatar at the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup was an eloquent response to the unfair, selective, racist, condescending and politicized campaigns which targeted her country's organization of the sporting event.

She said Qatar will focus on humanity by building strategic partnerships and expanding international cooperation mechanisms to spread a culture of tolerance and peace.

Ms. al-Thani also pointed to the launch of a campaign on the global goals on the sidelines of the World Cup.

Related Topics

Assembly Resolution World Sports United Nations Education FIFA Qatar Young Male Monaco Olympics International Olympic Committee Event All Unity Foods Limited Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 December 2022

15 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th December 2022

15 hours ago
 Moldova Resumes Electricity Deliveries From Transn ..

Moldova Resumes Electricity Deliveries From Transnistria - Deputy Prime Minister

24 hours ago
 Berhalter envies Dutch finishing school as USA bow ..

Berhalter envies Dutch finishing school as USA bow out

24 hours ago
 Argentina v Australia World Cup starting line-ups

Argentina v Australia World Cup starting line-ups

24 hours ago
 South Africa's Ramaphosa 'not resigning': spokesma ..

South Africa's Ramaphosa 'not resigning': spokesman

24 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.