UrduPoint.com

Angola Aims To Administer 90,000 Vaccine Doses Daily Against COVID-19

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 02nd September 2021 | 03:20 PM

Angola aims to administer 90,000 vaccine doses daily against COVID-19

LUANDA, Sept. 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :Angola aims to administer an average of 90,000 vaccine doses against COVID-19 daily, the country's minister of state and head of the Presidency's security affairs, Francisco Pereira Furtado has said.

The minister, who was speaking at the end of a visit to the vaccination posts in the capital Luanda on Wednesday, said the immunization process that has been created is the most adequate to ensure people's protection and health and allow the country to move forward.

The Angola government on Sept. 1 decided to lift the sanitary cordon it had imposed on Luanda, after the first cases of the pandemic were detected in the province in March 2020.

The country on Wednesday announced 237 new positive cases and 10 deaths, making a total of 47,781 positive cases, and 1,227 deaths.

Related Topics

Visit Luanda Pereira Angola March 2020 Government

Recent Stories

UAE announces 975 new COVID-19 cases, 1,511 recove ..

UAE announces 975 new COVID-19 cases, 1,511 recoveries, and no deaths in the las ..

8 minutes ago
 OPEC daily basket price stands at $71.27 a barrel ..

OPEC daily basket price stands at $71.27 a barrel Wednesday

38 minutes ago
 FM asks international community to continue workin ..

FM asks international community to continue working with Afghan govt

40 minutes ago
 Global animal welfare organization IFAW secures mo ..

Global animal welfare organization IFAW secures more land for wildlife conservat ..

14 minutes ago
 Soyabean oil import reduces 25.53%, palm oil incre ..

Soyabean oil import reduces 25.53%, palm oil increases 23.35%

14 minutes ago
 UK records highest daily coronavirus-related death ..

UK records highest daily coronavirus-related death toll since March

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.