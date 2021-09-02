Angola aims to administer 90,000 vaccine doses daily against COVID-19

LUANDA, Sept. 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :Angola aims to administer an average of 90,000 vaccine doses against COVID-19 daily, the country's minister of state and head of the Presidency's security affairs, Francisco Pereira Furtado has said.

The minister, who was speaking at the end of a visit to the vaccination posts in the capital Luanda on Wednesday, said the immunization process that has been created is the most adequate to ensure people's protection and health and allow the country to move forward.

The Angola government on Sept. 1 decided to lift the sanitary cordon it had imposed on Luanda, after the first cases of the pandemic were detected in the province in March 2020.

The country on Wednesday announced 237 new positive cases and 10 deaths, making a total of 47,781 positive cases, and 1,227 deaths.