Anti-Netanyahu Coalition 'represents All Of Israel': Bennett

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 13th June 2021 | 07:30 PM

Anti-Netanyahu coalition 'represents all of Israel': Bennett

Jerusalem, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) :Naftali Bennett, the far right lawmaker set to replace Benjamin Netanyahu as prime minister if parliament approves a new government, promised Sunday that the coalition "represents all of Israel".

Speaking over raucous boos from some members of the Knesset, Israel's legislature, the tech multimillionaire and former Netanyahu protege also vowed that the motley coalition of ideological rivals would oppose a renewed deal on Iran's nuclear programme.

"Israel won't let Iran have nuclear weapons," Bennett said at the special session, set to vote Sunday evening in a move that would end Netanyahu's 12-year reign.

