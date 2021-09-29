UrduPoint.com

Aranburu Joins Movistar On Three-year Deal

Paris, Sept 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :Basque puncher Alex Aranburu has signed a three-year deal with Movistar, the Spanish team announced on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old Aranburu, who has been racing for Astana since 2020, is Movistar's third signing after compatriot Oscar Rodriguez and German Max Kanter.

Aranburu won a stage in the Tour of the Basque Country this year and finished second in the opening time trial of the last Vuelta behind Slovenian Primoz Roglic.

He crashed out in the second week but returned to take third place at the Memorial Marco Pantani.

