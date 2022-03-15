UrduPoint.com

Argentina Suspends Soyabean Exports As Prices Rise

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 15, 2022 | 02:10 AM

Argentina suspends soyabean exports as prices rise

Buenos Aires, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2022 ) :Argentina's government announced on Monday it had suspended exports of soyabean flour and oil amidst rumors it is planning to hike taxes due to soaring Primary material costs blamed on Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

One expert told AFP the export freeze was likely a measure to prevent firms registering future exports before the tax rise comes into effect.

The South American country is the world's largest exporter of soyabean flour and oil. Soyabean products made up 30 percent of Argentina's exports in 2021, worth nine billion Dollars to the government.

The agricultural markets undersecretary, a division of the agriculture ministry, said in a statement that these exports were suspended "until further notice." In 2021, soyabean flour was Argentina's largest export (14.2 percent) with soybean oil its third biggest (6.9 percent).

Industry sources claim the government is analyzing the possibility of increasing export tariffs on those two products to 33 percent from 31 percent.

That could be worth $450 million to the government, which needs all the money it can get to pay off a $44 billion debt with the International Monetary Fund.

"The closure of exports is done to prevent businesses from registering (sales) before the tax modification," analyst Dante Romano told AFP.

"But it should last just a short time and should not affect the international market.

" Romano said the move is merely aimed at maximizing government revenue and should not limit exports.

It comes as the cost of primary materials around the world has increased as a consequence of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and sanctions imposed on Russia by many Western nations.

There are worries this could provoke an increase in food prices in Argentina which would send inflation soaring in a country that already has one of the highest rates in the world (over 50 percent in 2021.) A rise in the global price of wheat has already provoked an increase in the price of bread in Argentina -- where 40 percent of the population lives in poverty.

Argentina is one of the world's major food producers and an increase in the price of primary materials benefits the country.

However, it also pushes up the price of food inside Argentina.

Unlike other food items such as wheat, corn and beef, Argentina does not limit the amount of soyabean products that can be exported.

Argentina's union of agricultural producers expressed its "strong rejection" of any increase in taxes, adding that "there is no room to keep plundering producers.""If it is to help the people eat then it makes sense, if it is to reduce the fiscal deficit then it doesn't," said Pedro Peretti, the former president of the Agrarian Federation.

Related Topics

World Exports Ukraine Russia Agriculture Oil Price Argentina Money Market All From Government Wheat (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million Flour

Recent Stories

Five of a family killed as car plunges into canal

Five of a family killed as car plunges into canal

2 hours ago
 Makhdoom Khaliq laid to rest in ancestral graveyar ..

Makhdoom Khaliq laid to rest in ancestral graveyard at Hala

2 hours ago
 Alhamra celebrates Punjab Culture Day with zeal, z ..

Alhamra celebrates Punjab Culture Day with zeal, zest

2 hours ago
 DC takes notice of deduction by agents from Ehsas ..

DC takes notice of deduction by agents from Ehsas cash assistance

2 hours ago
 AAC remembers G M Butt, seeks release of Mirwaiz

AAC remembers G M Butt, seeks release of Mirwaiz

2 hours ago
 Chief Minister condoles demise of father of Malik ..

Chief Minister condoles demise of father of Malik Ahmed Bhachar

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>