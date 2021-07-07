UrduPoint.com
Argentine Gov't Rules Out Spurring Domestic Tourism Amid Fears Of Delta Spread

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 04:50 PM

BUENOS AIRES, Jul 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :Argentina's government has decided not to spur domestic tourism with incentives or ad campaigns amid fears of the spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19, Tourism and sports Minister Matias Lammens said Tuesday.

"Today tourism is allowed, but we are not going to promote it," Lammens said in statements to the press, according to state news agency Telam.

Unlike other years, there will be no "promotional campaign" or "incentive plans" ahead of the austral winter break, despite tourism's contribution to the economy, he said.Winter vacation runs from July 19 to 30 in the capital Buenos Aires and in the province of the same name, where residents traditionally head by the droves to national snow destinations, such as Tierra del Fuego in the south.

Argentina's tourism sector represents almost 10 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) and employs more than one million people.

"Tourism may become one of the leading drivers of Argentina's recovery, with an enormous capacity to generate work, which will be greatly lacking in the post-pandemic," said Lammens.

Argentina confirmed 4,552,750 COVID-19 cases and 96,521 deaths from the disease as of Monday.

