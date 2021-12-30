UrduPoint.com

Arnold Schwarzenegger And Maria Shriver's Divorce Becomes Official

Faizan Hashmi Published December 30, 2021 | 09:40 AM

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver's divorce becomes official

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) :A court in Los Angeles has made Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver's divorce official 10 years after they separated following the actor-turned-politician's infidelity, US media reported Wednesday.

Celebrity news site TMZ said the pair's divorce proceedings took a particularly long time because of the number of financial assets to negotiate.

Shriver, a journalist and the niece of former US president John F. Kennedy, first filed for divorce in July 2011.

Weeks later, the "Terminator" star admitted to having an affair with the family nanny, Mildred Baena, with whom he had a son in 1997.

"After leaving the governor's office I told my wife about this event, which occurred over a decade ago," Schwarzenegger, who was governor of California from 2003 to 2011, said in a statement to the Los Angeles Times when he and Shriver separated.

Shriver cited "irreconcilable differences" in the divorce filing.

The couple, who met in 1977 and were married in 1986, have four children together.

Related Topics

Governor Married Divorce Wife Los Angeles SITE Arnold Schwarzenegger July Family Media Event From Court

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 December 2021

21 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 30th December 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 30th December 2021

2 hours ago
 Russia's GDP Grew 5.2% Y/Y in November - Economic ..

Russia's GDP Grew 5.2% Y/Y in November - Economic Development Ministry

9 hours ago
 Indonesia Must Allow Rohingya Refugees to Land in ..

Indonesia Must Allow Rohingya Refugees to Land in Its Territory - UN Refugee Age ..

9 hours ago
 Federal govt. to bear financial burden of Reko Diq ..

Federal govt. to bear financial burden of Reko Diq: Prime Minister

9 hours ago
 Lithuania in Talks With EU Commission for $147Mln ..

Lithuania in Talks With EU Commission for $147Mln Funding to Support Business

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.