Arts Council of Hyderabad to hold seminar in honour of Himayat Ali Shaair on Friday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) The Arts Council of Hyderabad in collaboration with Endowment Fund Trust to hold a seminar to eulogize the literary contribution of Renowned urdu poet Himayat Ali Shaair here in Besant Hall Cultural Center on 3 November at 5 p.m.

Himayat Ali Shair was an Urdu poet, writer, film songwriter, actor and radio drama artist from Pakistan.

He received the 2002 Pride of Performance Award for his literary services in Urdu literature from the president of Pakistan.

He also received 2 Nigar Awards in 1962 and 1963 for ‘Best Song Lyricist’ for the Pakistani films “Aanchal” (1962) and “Daman” (1963).

Eminent intellectuals and writers including Qazi Khadim, Mehtab AkberRashdi, OJ Kamal, Rizwan Siddiqui, Dr Mirza Saleem Baig, Yousf Jamal, Khalid Imran and others would express their views on the occasion.

APP/nsm