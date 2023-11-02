Open Menu

Arts Council Of Hyderabad To Hold Seminar In Honour Of Himayat Ali Shaair On Friday

Sumaira FH Published November 02, 2023 | 02:00 PM

Arts Council of Hyderabad to hold seminar in honour of Himayat Ali Shaair on Friday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) The Arts Council of Hyderabad in collaboration with Endowment Fund Trust to hold a seminar to eulogize the literary contribution of Renowned urdu poet Himayat Ali Shaair here in Besant Hall Cultural Center on 3 November at 5 p.m.

Himayat Ali Shair was an Urdu poet, writer, film songwriter, actor and radio drama artist from Pakistan.

He received the 2002 Pride of Performance Award for his literary services in Urdu literature from the president of Pakistan.

He also received 2 Nigar Awards in 1962 and 1963 for ‘Best Song Lyricist’ for the Pakistani films “Aanchal” (1962) and “Daman” (1963).

Eminent intellectuals and writers including Qazi Khadim, Mehtab AkberRashdi, OJ Kamal, Rizwan Siddiqui, Dr Mirza Saleem Baig, Yousf Jamal, Khalid Imran and others would express their views on the occasion.

APP/nsm

Related Topics

Pakistan Film And Movies Hyderabad November From P

Recent Stories

“Like father, like son,”: Shoaib Malik shares ..

“Like father, like son,”: Shoaib Malik shares Izhaan’s training video

46 minutes ago
 Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi holds 2nd conference ..

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi holds 2nd conference of Pre-COP programme on Susta ..

1 hour ago
 ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Rain threatens Pakista ..

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Rain threatens Pakistan-New Zealand clash

2 hours ago
 DEWA discusses cooperation in clean, renewable ene ..

DEWA discusses cooperation in clean, renewable energy with German delegation

2 hours ago
 ALC announces shortlists for inaugural &#039;Sard ..

ALC announces shortlists for inaugural &#039;Sard Al Thahab Award&#039;

2 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 33 India Vs. Sri Lank ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 33 India Vs. Sri Lanka, Live Score, History, Who Wi ..

2 hours ago
Expo City accelerates COP28 preparations, reaffirm ..

Expo City accelerates COP28 preparations, reaffirming UAE&#039;s global leadersh ..

2 hours ago
 Abid Boxer secures bail in cases related to extort ..

Abid Boxer secures bail in cases related to extortion, harboring fugitives

2 hours ago
 Second tranche: Pakistan-IMF due to hold talks tod ..

Second tranche: Pakistan-IMF due to hold talks today in Islamabad

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 November 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 November 2023

6 hours ago
 Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives King of Jord ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives King of Jordan at Wahat Al Karama

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous