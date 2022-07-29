ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2022 ) :Major Asian stock markets ended mostly lower on Friday except India's Sensex.

The Asia Dow, which includes blue-chip companies in the region, was down nearly 4 points or 0.11% to 3,268.

Tokyo's Nikkei 225 stock exchange fell 13.8 points, or 0.05%, to 27,801.

The Hang Seng, the benchmark for blue-chip stocks trading on the Hong Kong stock exchange, also plummeted by 466.2 points, or 2.26%, to 20,156. points.

China's Shanghai Stock Exchange slipped by 29.3 points, or 0.89%, to close at 3,253. The Singapore index lost 9.1 points, or 0.28%, to close at 3,211.???????India's Sensex benchmark, however, rose 712.5 points, or 1.25%, to end the day at a three-month high of 57,570.