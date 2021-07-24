UrduPoint.com
At Least 76 Killed In India Heavy Monsoon Rains: Govt

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 42 seconds ago Sat 24th July 2021 | 11:10 AM

At least 76 killed in India heavy monsoon rains: govt

Mumbai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2021 ) :At least 76 people have died in multiple monsoon-related accidents, Indian officials said Saturday, as heavy rains lashed the western state of Maharashtra, triggering landslides, flooding and a building collapse.

"Torrential rainfall in various parts of the state often coinciding with high tides and also discharge from dams led to various regions... getting inundated thereby resulting in floods across multiple districts", the Maharashtra government said in a press release.

The downpour since Thursday caused a building to collapse in Mumbai and sparked several landslides, burying dozens of homes and leaving 59 people missing, the government said.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

