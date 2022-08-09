UrduPoint.com

ATP Montreal Results - Collated

Published August 09, 2022

ATP Montreal results - collated

Montreal, Aug 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2022 ) :results from Monday's first day of the ATP Montreal Masters (x denotes seed; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries): 1st rd Emil Ruusuvuori (FIN) bt Stanislas Wawrinka (SUI) 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 Alex Molcan (SVK) bt Mackenzie McDonald (USA) 7-6 (7/1), 6-4 Karen Khachanov bt Francisco Cerundolo (ARG) 7-6 (7/4), 5-7, 6-3Jenson Brooksby (USA) bt Alexander Bublik (KAZ) 6-2, 6-3afp

More Stories From Miscellaneous

