Attack kills 13 in Burkina Faso: army

Ouagadougou, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :Suspected militants have killed 13 people, most of them from the military, in the lastest such attack in Burkina Faso's restive north, the army said Tuesday.

Ten military police officers, two members of an auxiliary force supporting the army, and a civilian died as a result of a "terrorist attack on Monday" in the locality of Falangoutou, the army said in a statement.

Ten other military police officers were missing and another five wounded in the attack, the army said.