UrduPoint.com

AU Voices 'extreme Concern' Over DR Congo Security Situation

Sumaira FH Published October 31, 2022 | 01:20 AM

AU voices 'extreme concern' over DR Congo security situation

Nairobi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2022 ) :The African Union on Sunday said it was extremely concerned by the deteriorating security situation in the troubled eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, where rebels have made fresh gains.

In a joint statement, AU chairman Macky Sall and AU Commission chair Moussa Faki Mahamat said they "express their extreme concern" at the failing security and appealed for calm and dialogue.

"They call on all the parties to establish an immediate ceasefire, respect international law, the safety and security of civilians," the statement said.

The M23 rebels seized more territory in the vast mineral-rich DRC on Saturday, prompting the UN peacekeeping mission to increase its "troop alert level" and boost support for the army.

The latest advance came as diplomatic relations between neighbours DR Congo and Rwanda worsened over support of the rebels.

The authorities in Kinshasa, who accuse Rwanda of supporting the M23 rebels, on Saturday announced the Rwandan ambassador would be expelled, a move Kigali said was regrettable.

The AU urged all the parties to engage "in a constructive dialogue" to ensure peace in the troubled region.

M23, a mostly Congolese Tutsi group, resumed fighting in late 2021 after lying dormant for years, accusing the government of having failed to honour an agreement over the demobilisation of its fighters.

It has since captured swathes of territory in North Kivu, including the key town of Bunagana on the Ugandan border in June.

Related Topics

Army United Nations Alert Kinshasa Kigali Rwanda Congo June Border Sunday All Government Agreement

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 30 India Vs. South Africa

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 30 India Vs. South Africa

10 hours ago
 Pakistan notches first victory against Netherlands ..

Pakistan notches first victory against Netherlands in T20 World Cup 2022

12 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 29 Netherlands Vs. Pakist ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 29 Netherlands Vs. Pakistan

14 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 October 2022

16 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th October 2022

16 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 28 Bangladesh Vs. Zimbabw ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 28 Bangladesh Vs. Zimbabwe

17 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.