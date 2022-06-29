Aussie caravan industry profitably weathers COVID-19 storm

SYDNEY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) :While most of Australia's tourism industry languished due to the COVID-19 pandemic, caravanning made huge economic inroads, according to figures released on Wednesday.

The Caravan Industry Association of Australia (CIAA) reported that the sector defied major travel challenges including border closures and extensive floods throughout the eastern states and international supply chain disruptions, and generated 23.8 billion Australian Dollars (16.4 billion U.S. dollars) in 2021.

The report noted the figures, which included 12.6 million trips taken over 50 million nights, were a strong rebound from sluggish statistics of 2020.

"This highlights the resilience of the industry in times of crisis and the importance the sector has in helping to support Australia's economy when other sectors falter," said CIAA Chief Executive Officer Stuart Lamont.

Lamont said that "not only have we seen an increase in tourism" but the supply of recreational vehicles (RVs) had broken long-held records.

He also said more than 55 percent of the RVs were manufactured in Australia, adding that this result came despite the supply and labor challenges in the local market.

Lamont said the success of the caravan sector showed that the "dream remains very much alive for Australians looking for a safe and affordable holiday experience.""Despite headwinds in the market, we continue to remain very optimistic about the future of the industry, and the contribution that it makes to the health and wellbeing of Australians and the economies of many regional and rural communities around the country," Lamont said.