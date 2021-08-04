Australia opt to bat in second T20 against Bangladesh

Dhaka, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :Australia skipper Matthew Wade won the toss and elected to bat in the second Twenty20 international against Bangladesh in Dhaka on Wednesday.

The tourists, who lost their first ever T20 to Bangladesh on Tuesday, are unchanged in their bid to level the five-match series.

Bangladesh, led by Mahmudullah Riyad, retain the same team that beat Australia by 23 runs in the opener.

This is the first bilateral T20 series between the two sides. Australia have won all their four T20 matches played against Bangladesh in T20 World Cups.

Teams Bangladesh: Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Naim, Shakib Al Hasan, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mahmudullah Riyad (capt), Afif Hossain, Shamim Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful islam, Nasum Ahmed Australia: Josh Philippe, Alex Carey, Mitchell Marsh, Moises Henriques, Ashton Turner, Matthew Wade (capt/wk), Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood Umpires: Masudur Rahman (BAN), Tanvir Ahmed (BAN)tv umpire: Sharfuddoula (BAN)Match referee: Neeyamur Rashid (BAN)