Australia win fifth Test, seal 4-0 Ashes victory

Hobart, Australia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2022 ) :Australia's fast bowlers ran through the English batting line-up to claim a comprehensive 146-run win in the fifth and final Ashes Test in Hobart on Sunday.

England lost nine wickets in the final session for just 56 runs to hand victory to Australia inside three days.

Australia won the five-Test series 4-0, with one draw.

