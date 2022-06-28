Australian capital hit by new COVID-19 wave: health authorities

CANBERRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2022 ) --:Health authorities in Australia's capital Canberra have warned of a new wave of coronavirus infections.

Australian Capital Territory (ACT) Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith revealed that modeling has indicated the territory is currently experiencing another wave of COVID-19 infections.

"We are seeing those case numbers starting to increase and we expect that is potentially the start of another wave of COVID-19 through this winter period into July and potentially into early August," she was quoted as saying by the Canberra Times on Tuesday.

"We are conscious of that and we are keeping a close eye on the case numbers to see if that trajectory is going to be maintained."It comes after the ACT set a new record for COVID-19 hospitalizations.