UrduPoint.com

Australian Retail Labor Shortages Reach 50-year High: Survey

Umer Jamshaid Published June 29, 2022 | 04:30 PM

Australian retail labor shortages reach 50-year high: survey

SYDNEY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) :A survey report from Australia's peak retail body, the Australian Retailers Association (ARA), has shown that Australia's labor market is continuing to throw large and small retailers into crisis.

The online survey, conducted in the month of June, included responses from more than 100 retailers representing thousands of small to large businesses nationwide.

The results showed that 61 percent of retail businesses believed labor shortages had gotten worse or much worse in the last three months, with none saying the situation had improved.

According to the survey, 84 percent of retailers said it was becoming much harder to find and recruit new workers, with just over half saying absenteeism was on the rise.

ARA CEO Paul Zahra said the labor and skill crisis, which comes amid Australia's tightest labor market in over 50 years, urgently needs to be addressed.

Related Topics

Australia June Market From

Recent Stories

PSX experiences another downtrend as the market lo ..

PSX experiences another downtrend as the market loses 308 points

10 minutes ago
 Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to gather and sight Zil Haj ..

Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to gather and sight Zil Hajj moon today

35 minutes ago
 Quetta Literary Festival comes to an end after 2 d ..

Quetta Literary Festival comes to an end after 2 days

2 hours ago
 One polio worker and two policemen were gunned dow ..

One polio worker and two policemen were gunned down in North Waziristan

2 hours ago
 PCB announces the schedule of the Tri-nation serie ..

PCB announces the schedule of the Tri-nation series between Pakistan, New Zealan ..

3 hours ago
 Why Are Pakistani Tech Influencers Impressed by Th ..

Why Are Pakistani Tech Influencers Impressed by The New vivo X-FOLD?

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.