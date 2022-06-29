Australian retail labor shortages reach 50-year high: survey

SYDNEY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) :A survey report from Australia's peak retail body, the Australian Retailers Association (ARA), has shown that Australia's labor market is continuing to throw large and small retailers into crisis.

The online survey, conducted in the month of June, included responses from more than 100 retailers representing thousands of small to large businesses nationwide.

The results showed that 61 percent of retail businesses believed labor shortages had gotten worse or much worse in the last three months, with none saying the situation had improved.

According to the survey, 84 percent of retailers said it was becoming much harder to find and recruit new workers, with just over half saying absenteeism was on the rise.

ARA CEO Paul Zahra said the labor and skill crisis, which comes amid Australia's tightest labor market in over 50 years, urgently needs to be addressed.