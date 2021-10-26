Australian state plans to ease COVID-19 border restrictions for fully vaccinated travellers

CANBERRA, Oct. 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) --:The state government of South Australia (SA) has revealed its pathway out of the coronavirus pandemic as the country continues to battle the third wave of COVID-19 infections.

Premier Steven Marshall on Tuesday announced that SA's border will reopen to fully vaccinated domestic travellers on Nov.

23, when 80 percent of South Australians aged 16 and over expected to be fully vaccinated.

At the same time the mandatory quarantine period for the vaccinated international arrivals to SA will be halved from 14 days to seven and the cap on home gatherings will be increased from 20 to 30.