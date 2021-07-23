Azerbaijani soldier killed in shootout with Armenian forces

Baku, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2021 ) :An Azerbaijani soldier died and three Armenian troops were wounded Friday in the latest incident between the countries since their war over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region last year.

The six-week war last autumn claimed some 6,500 lives and ended in November with a Russian-brokered ceasefire under which Yerevan ceded territories it had controlled for decades.

Both Baku and Yerevan have reported occasional shootouts in recent months along their shared border, sparking fears of a flare up in the territorial dispute.

"On July 23 (Friday), at approximately 16:00 (1200 GMT), Armenian armed forces opened fire at Azerbaijani army positions at the Kelbajar sector of the Armenian-Azerbaijani state border," Baku's defence ministry said in a statement.

"An Azerbaijani army serviceman was killed by the enemy's sniper."