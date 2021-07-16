(@FahadShabbir)

KONYA, TURKEY - JULY 14: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :Over the past week, hundreds of baby and adult flamingos were found dead in Turkey's Salt Lake, in the central province of Konya, known as a flamingo paradise.

On Wednesday (July 14) the governorate of Konya announced that they had launched an investigation into the causes of the deaths.

Salt Lake, located some 150 kilometers (93 miles) from the capital Ankara, spans 1,665 square km (643 square mi.), and is one of the largest hyper-saline lakes in the world.

The lake, one of the world's premier nesting grounds for the colorful species, offers a dazzling visual feast.

(00:01:49) Archive footage of flamingos walking and flying at Salt Lake.