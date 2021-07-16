UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Baby Flamingos Dies In Turkey's Salt Lake

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 03:50 PM

Baby flamingos dies in Turkey's Salt Lake

KONYA, TURKEY - JULY 14: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :Over the past week, hundreds of baby and adult flamingos were found dead in Turkey's Salt Lake, in the central province of Konya, known as a flamingo paradise.

On Wednesday (July 14) the governorate of Konya announced that they had launched an investigation into the causes of the deaths.

Salt Lake, located some 150 kilometers (93 miles) from the capital Ankara, spans 1,665 square km (643 square mi.), and is one of the largest hyper-saline lakes in the world.

The lake, one of the world's premier nesting grounds for the colorful species, offers a dazzling visual feast.

(00:01:49) Archive footage of flamingos walking and flying at Salt Lake.

Related Topics

Dead World Turkey Konya Ankara July From

Recent Stories

PM says he will bring cricket to Uzbekistan

2 minutes ago

Pakistan to play re-conciliatory role for peace in ..

8 minutes ago

U.S. import, export prices up in June

19 seconds ago

EU disease agency predicts spike in Covid cases by ..

21 seconds ago

AU urges push on continental integration to drive ..

22 seconds ago

Sri Lanka skipper Perera injured for India series

24 seconds ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.