Bangladesh Bat First In First Sri Lanka Test

Wed 21st April 2021 | 10:10 AM

Pallekele, Sri Lanka, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bat Wednesday in the opening Test against Sri Lanka who are looking for a first test win in more than a year.

Sri Lanka left out former captain Dinesh Chandimal as the experienced Angelo Mathews returned to the side having missed a recent series in the West Indies.

Both teams packed their squads with fast bowling on a greenish wicket.

Sri Lanka have not won a Test since January last year, also against Bangladesh. Since then, they have lost four and drawn three.

Bangladesh are searching for their first overseas Test win in four years.

Bangladesh Mominul Haque (capt), Litton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Tamim Iqbal, Abu Jayed, Taijul islam, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mehidy Hassan, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Saif Hassan Sri Lanka Dimuth Karunaratne (capt), Lahiru Thirimanne, Oshada Fernando, Pathum Nissanka, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Niroshan Dickwella, Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando Umpires: Ruchira Palliyaguruge and Kumar Dharmasena (Sri)Television Umpire: Ravindra Wimalasiri (Sri)Match Referee: Ranjan Madugalle (Sri)

