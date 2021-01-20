UrduPoint.com
Bangladesh Bowl Out West Indies For 122 In ODI

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 03:10 PM

Bangladesh bowl out West Indies for 122 in ODI

Dhaka, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :Shakib Al Hasan claimed four wickets for eight runs in his international comeback as Bangladesh bowled out a weakened West Indies for 122 in the first of their three-match one-day series on Wednesday.

Debutant pacer Hasan Mahmud took 3-28 as Bangladesh wrapped up the West Indies innings in 32.2 overs after electing to bowl first at Dhaka's Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium.

Mustafizur Rahman, who claimed 2-20, trapped Sunil Ambris in front for seven in the second over. He removed Joshua Da Silva for nine after a rain break that halted play for nearly an hour.

Playing his first international since a one-year suspension, Shakib's left-arm spin immediately put pressure on West Indies.

He bowled Andre McCarthy for 12 before West Indies' stand-in captain Jason Mohammed was stumped off his bowling for 17.

Nkrumah Bonner went for a duck leg before wicket in Shakib's next over to leave West Indies struggling at 56-5.

Kyle Mayers hit 40 off 56 balls and added 59 runs with Rovman Powell (28) for the seventh wicket to bring some respectability.

Hasun's pace removed Powell and Raymon Reifer with successive deliveries to end the resistance.

Off-spinner Mehidy Hasan dismissed Mayers as West Indies lost their last five wickets for seven runs.

Shakib claimed the final wicket of Alzarri Joseph (four).

