UrduPoint.com

Bangladesh Confirm New Zealand T20 Series In September

Faizan Hashmi 26 minutes ago Wed 04th August 2021 | 02:00 PM

Bangladesh confirm New Zealand T20 series in September

Dhaka, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :New Zealand will play five Twenty20 internationals in Bangladesh in September, the national board announced Wednesday.

The Black Caps will arrive in Dhaka on August 24 for the series, scheduled for September 1-10, the Bangladesh cricket Board said.

All the matches will be played at Dhaka's Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

The series was confirmed one day after a planned visit by England in September-October was pushed back to March 2023.

The postponement makes it possible for players from both Bangladesh and England to take part in the Indian Premier League.

Bangladesh are currently hosting Australia for a five-match T20 series. The hosts won the first match by 23 runs on Tuesday.

Related Topics

Cricket T20 Australia Bangladesh Indian Premier League Visit Dhaka March August September From New Zealand

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price stood at $72.71 a barrel T ..

OPEC daily basket price stood at $72.71 a barrel Tuesday

26 minutes ago
 Your Next Best Buy – HUAWEI Band 6 Goes on Sale ..

Your Next Best Buy – HUAWEI Band 6 Goes on Sale Nationwide

34 minutes ago
 Horror plunge made me stronger, says record-breaki ..

Horror plunge made me stronger, says record-breaking Olympian Brown, 13

13 minutes ago
 Police nabbs 45 POs, 20 Court absconders during op ..

Police nabbs 45 POs, 20 Court absconders during operation

13 minutes ago
 CM Mehmood Khan condemns terror incident in North ..

CM Mehmood Khan condemns terror incident in North Wazrisitan

13 minutes ago
 Legend lollywood melodious vocalist 'Akhlaq Ahmed' ..

Legend lollywood melodious vocalist 'Akhlaq Ahmed' remembered

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.