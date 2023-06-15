Bangladesh seamers leave Afghanistan battling to avoid follow-on

Dhaka, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ) :Ebadot Hossain picked up 4-47 as Bangladesh left Afghanistan struggling on 144-8 at tea on the second day of the one-off Test in Dhaka on Thursday.

The visitors still need 39 runs to avoid the follow-on at the National Stadium in Dhaka, trailing Bangladesh by 238 runs in the first innings.

Ebadot was complemented by fellow pacer Shoriful Islam, who claimed 2-28, while spinners Mehidy Hasan and Taijul islam picked up the remaining two wickets.

Ebadot and Shoriful reduced Afghanistan to 51-4 shortly after the lunch break, before Nasir Jamal and Afsar Zazai put up some resistance with 65-run fifth-wicket stand.

Mehidy broke the stand by trapping Jamal lbw for 35 and Ebadot soon dismissed Afsar for 36 to expose Afghanistan's tail.

Bangladesh resumed at 362-5 but were all out for 382 early in the morning as the hosts conceded their last five wickets for just nine runs.

Nijat Masood claimed 5-79 on debut for Afghanistan, while pacer Yamin Ahmadzai finished with 2-39.

But Afghanistan then lost three wickets in quick succession to spoil their storming start to the day.

Ibrahim Zadran nicked Shoriful Islam and was out for six runs, while fellow opener Abdul Malik made 17 before falling to Ebadot, Zakir Hasan taking a sharp low catch at third slip.

Rahmat Shah was next to fall after he holed out to Taskin Ahmed at midwicket off Ebadot for nine.

Afghan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi departed for nine after the break.