Bartomeu resigns as Barcelona president

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :Josep Maria Bartomeu resigned as Barcelona president on Tuesday, along with his board of directors, following mounting pressure from fans and his public falling out with Lionel Messi.

Bartomeu's departure even could affect the future of Messi, who will now be given a new project after the Argentinian tried to leave in August, citing a lack of direction at the club.