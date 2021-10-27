Beijing Olympics medals unveiled

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :The Beijing Olympics' organising committee (BOCOG) released images of the medals of next year's Winter Games in Beijing on Tuesday.

They are named 'Tong Xin' meaning 'together as one' for the Olympics heled in Beijing between February 4-20 2022.

"The design is based on Chinese ancient jade concentric circle pendants with the five rings representing the Olympic spirit to bring people together and the splendour of the Olympic Winter Games being shared all over the world," BOCOG said in a statement.

"The shape of the gold, silver and bronze medals is simple and classic, resembling the jade-inlaid medals of the Summer Games in 2008 as well as showcasing Beijing as the first "Dual Olympic City" to host both Summer and Winter Games," it added.