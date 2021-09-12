UrduPoint.com

Belarus Strongman Praises Huge Russia-led Drills

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 57 seconds ago Sun 12th September 2021 | 05:30 PM

Belarus strongman praises huge Russia-led drills

Moscow, Sept 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2021 ) :Belarus strongman Alexander Lukashenko on Sunday praised Russian and Belarusian troops for their readiness to jointly defend the two countries as he oversaw massive military drills that spooked some EU countries.

On Friday, Russia and Belarus launched military drills involving about 200,000 personnel, one of Moscow's biggest exercises in recent years.

President Vladimir Putin is expected to inspect the drills on Monday, ahead of three-day parliamentary elections this week, a defence official told AFP.

Speaking at test range near the city of Baranovichi in western Belarus, Lukashenko said the two countries were ready to counter what he called "hybrid aggression" from the West.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Vladimir Putin Belarus Sunday From

Recent Stories

65,574 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

65,574 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

1 minute ago
 Sharjah Ruler issues Decree on formation of SMC

Sharjah Ruler issues Decree on formation of SMC

31 minutes ago
 UAE rolls out AED24 billion private sector Emirati ..

UAE rolls out AED24 billion private sector Emirati Competitiveness Programme

1 hour ago
 UAE Ambassador meets Moscow City Government Minist ..

UAE Ambassador meets Moscow City Government Minister

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Crown Prince appoints SGMB’s Director

Sharjah Crown Prince appoints SGMB’s Director

2 hours ago
 UAE announces 620 new COVID-19 cases, 785 recoveri ..

UAE announces 620 new COVID-19 cases, 785 recoveries, and no deaths in the last ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.