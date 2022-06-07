Belgian king arrives in DR Congo for key visit

Kinshasa, June 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2022 ) :Belgium's King Philippe landed Tuesday in Kinshasa, the capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo, according to an AFP reporter, for a historic six-day trip to the central African state.

The monarch is due to visit Kinshasa as well as the regional cities of Lubumbashi and Bukavu, accompanied by members of the Belgian government.

Philippe is the first Belgian royal to visit to the vast country since his father Albert II travelled there in 2010 for the 50th anniversary of its independence from Belgium.

There are hopes that the trip will offer a chance for reconciliation after colonial-era atrocities.

In 2020, Philippe addressed a letter to Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi expressing his regrets for the "wounds of the past".